Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 778,005 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after purchasing an additional 427,718 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 102.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 399,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WH opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

