Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.53

Media coverage about Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Worthington Industries earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Worthington Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

