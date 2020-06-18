World Surveillance Group (OTCMKTS:WSGI) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about World Surveillance Group (OTCMKTS:WSGI) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. World Surveillance Group earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

World Surveillance Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

World Surveillance Group Inc designs autonomous lighter-than-air (LTA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Company provides various services through its LTA platforms. It is focused on providing services to both the government and commercial sectors on a global scale. It designs and builds specialized airships capable of carrying various payloads and transmitting wireless communications.

