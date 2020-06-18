WordLogic (OTCMKTS:WLGC) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about WordLogic (OTCMKTS:WLGC) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WordLogic earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of WLGC stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. WordLogic has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

WordLogic Company Profile

WordLogic Corporation, a software company, develops, markets, licenses, and sells data entry software for handheld computing devices. The company offers predictive text solutions that accelerate the entry and retrieval of text and information for personal computing devices, including smartphones, tablets, hybrid touchscreen devices, wearables, and car systems.

