Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Woolworths Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Woolworths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

WOLWF opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.