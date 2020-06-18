Wolverine Technologies (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Wolverine Technologies (OTCMKTS:WOLV) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wolverine Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of WOLV stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Wolverine Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Wolverine Technologies alerts:

Wolverine Technologies Company Profile

Wolverine Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources. It focuses on cyber security business. The company was formerly known as Wolverine Exploration Inc and changed its name to Wolverine Technologies Corp.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.