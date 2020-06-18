Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wix.Com earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Wix.Com’s analysis:

Get Wix.Com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. BidaskClub lowered Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $228.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. On average, analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.