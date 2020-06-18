Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €20.00 ($22.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 41.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDI. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($144.94) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($230.34) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €157.44 ($176.90).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Wirecard stock traded down €70.31 ($79.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €34.19 ($38.42). 34,348,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €72.00 ($80.90) and a 12-month high of €159.80 ($179.55).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.