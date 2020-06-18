Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Winnebago Industries earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $68.01 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

