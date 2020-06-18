Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News articles about Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Winmark earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WINA shares. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $589.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average is $170.05.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 374.83% and a net margin of 43.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $1,692,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,083.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $575,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $15,579,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,300 shares of company stock worth $2,700,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

