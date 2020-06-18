Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wingstop earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Wingstop’s score:

WING stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

