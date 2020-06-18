WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR’s analysis:

Get WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of WLMIY opened at $28.25 on Thursday. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.