WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR’s analysis:
- WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Given Media Sentiment Score of -3.53 (americanbankingnews.com)
- Wilmar Sugar Australia says Herbert River district 2020 crush season delayed due to adverse weather (townsvillebulletin.com.au)
- Wilmar International Limited (WLMIY) (finance.yahoo.com)
- Comparing Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) & WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) (americanbankingnews.com)
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.
About WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.
