Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Willis Towers Watson earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.31. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

