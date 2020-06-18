Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,625,788.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,772. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

