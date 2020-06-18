William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

CODI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of CODI opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 131,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $2,018,940.00. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 287,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 560.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

