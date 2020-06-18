Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $1.70

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.70. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 428,660 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $162.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $244.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.79 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 266.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,971,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 301,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,296,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 78,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,174 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.