WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

UNBLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. AlphaValue downgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 1-year low of $45.30 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

