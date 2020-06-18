Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Westlake Chemical’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.69. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

In other Westlake Chemical news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $5,659,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

