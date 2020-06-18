Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Press coverage about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of WAB traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,062. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling acquired 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,084.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.