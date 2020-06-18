Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 32,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling purchased 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,084.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,062. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

