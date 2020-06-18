Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.53

Media headlines about Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Western Uranium & Vanadium earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.88. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5,250.00%.

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

