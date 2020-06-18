Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WNEB. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $142.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. Insiders purchased a total of 10,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,363 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $752,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 206,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 365,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

