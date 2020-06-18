Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Western Asset Mortgage Capital earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMC. Bank of America reduced their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

NYSE:WMC opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $161.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 363.39, a quick ratio of 363.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 154.05%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

