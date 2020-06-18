Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -3.53

News stories about Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westamerica Bancorporation earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,366. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

