WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

