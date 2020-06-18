Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

News articles about Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wesdome Gold Mines earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

