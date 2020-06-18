Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wendys earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Wendys’ analysis:

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,451.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

