Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.53

Headlines about Welltower (NYSE:WELL) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Welltower earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Welltower’s ranking:

A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

