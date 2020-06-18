Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.93% of PVH worth $51,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,340,000 after buying an additional 162,467 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after buying an additional 1,388,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. DA Davidson increased their price target on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

