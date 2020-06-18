Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,235,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,135,516 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $56,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

