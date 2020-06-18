Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 855,912 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 855,912 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Northern Trust worth $49,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

