Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 627,813 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 627,813 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of Omnicom Group worth $55,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,879,000 after purchasing an additional 196,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,836,000 after buying an additional 107,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,516,000 after buying an additional 949,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

