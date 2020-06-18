Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 55,041 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,041 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $49,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

In other news, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $503,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

