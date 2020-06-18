Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,798 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.00% of Snap-on worth $58,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 54.4% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Snap-on by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

NYSE SNA opened at $135.97 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

