Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,887 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,887 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of AvalonBay Communities worth $58,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of AVB opened at $162.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

