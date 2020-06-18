Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 184,857 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,857 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Equity Residential worth $50,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,616,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,703,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,389,000 after buying an additional 316,279 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE EQR opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

