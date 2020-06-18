Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 181,804 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $49,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

KNSL opened at $156.86 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $160.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,957,363.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $5,281,976.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

