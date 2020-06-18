Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 152,490 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,490 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $55,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,671,000 after acquiring an additional 129,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 158,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $34.63 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

