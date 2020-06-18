Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,401 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of Cooper Companies worth $56,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.75.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $301.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.71 and its 200 day moving average is $313.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

