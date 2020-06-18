Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,011 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of Nordson worth $48,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nordson by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,059,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nordson by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,149,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $194.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

