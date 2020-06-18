Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 240,718 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.77% of New Jersey Resources worth $57,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.