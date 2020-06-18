Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 22,362 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.48% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $51,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $101.24 on Thursday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

