Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,328 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Tc Pipelines worth $53,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,359,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,698,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,306,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,170,000 after purchasing an additional 116,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,482,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,253,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,298 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

