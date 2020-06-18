Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $53,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

CASY stock opened at $153.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

