Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $58.04 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.07% of Gentex worth $58,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Gentex by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 2,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

