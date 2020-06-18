Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $54.60 Million Stock Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,634,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,806 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L worth $54,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.71. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.1779 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

