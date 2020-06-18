Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $54.17 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Moody’s worth $54,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $275.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.61. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,867,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock worth $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.