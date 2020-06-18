Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $53.72 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 783,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 690,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Yum! Brands worth $53,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,479 shares of company stock worth $977,223 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.