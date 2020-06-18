Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $52.65 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Campbell Soup worth $52,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.76.

CPB opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

