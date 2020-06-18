Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $48.69 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,321,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,811 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 467,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49,414 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 194,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

